The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
056d7804-2f3b-4413-8ac7-db12d2d6d6fa_NUP_157563_0859_0.jpg

8 intriguing things to know about Helix’s tense 2-hour premiere

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 10, 2014

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) is finally coming back to television tonight with the sci-fi thriller Helix, and here are eight intriguing things you’ll want to look out for in the creep-tastic two-hour premiere.

Set at an arctic research base, the series follows a team of CDC researchers, led by Dr. Alan Farragut (Billy Campbell), sent to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak. Needless to say, things go sideways in a hurry.

The series debuts tonight on Syfy at 10/9 Central.

s01_e0101_helix_12_138368985477___CC___640x360.jpg
It’s claustrophobic, so pack a coat and get used to the ArcticAside from some opening scenes to...
helixupdate6___CC___640x360.jpg
It definitely has Ronald D. Moore’s BSG styleSure, it’s a completely different concept and a modern...
s01_e0101_helix_x600.jpg
Despite what you might think, it’s nothing like The ThingEarly comparisons likened the concept to...
s01_e0101_helix_03_138360337594___CC___400x599.jpg
Things escalate. Very, very quickly.The whole point of sending in CDC experts Dr. Alan Farragut (...
s01_e0101_helix_05_138360340781___CC___640x360.jpg
That black goo is some brutally evil, nasty stuffAs probably gleaned from the trailers, the...
s01_e0101_helix_09_138368984502___CC___400x599.jpg
The conspiracy goes a lot deeper than just a potential outbreakIt’s not much of a surprise to learn...
s01_e0101_helix_11_138368985124___CC___640x360.jpg
Not surprisingly, expect a few (big) cliffhangersAll the “holy crap!” endings were a hallmark of...
1000872_559538837442940_626846218_n_138332339911___CC___640x590.jpg
Watch out for the freaky little mutant monkeysLike, seriously. Eww. As the mysteries start to...
