Need a fresh pull list? 8 mid-size comic runs perfect for a few weeks of self-isolation

By now it's become pretty clear that, for at least a few weeks, a lot of us are going to be spending pretty much all of our time indoors. Social distancing isn't fun for everyone, but thankfully there are lots of ways to pass the time on your couch, from streaming movies to playing video games. Or, you could what many of us here at SYFY WIRE do even when we're not being told to stay inside for the good of public health: Read a whole bunch of comics.

If you're a regular comics reader, you've hopefully made arrangements at your local shop to keep getting your monthly books in some form or another, but when you're stuck inside all day sometimes reading things one issue at a time just won't cut it. Whether you're a comics junkie or someone who just dips into the medium every now and then, times like these often call for big runs and complete stories that you can devour in big chunks over the course of several days or one particularly lazy weekend.

So, we're here to help. We've chosen a handful of our favorite complete runs (or long, ongoing runs) of comics that you can go seek out right now to help combat that self-isolation boredom. From cartoonish escapist fare to dystopian drama and everything in between, here's a social distancing reading list to keep you company.