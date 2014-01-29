Latest Stories

The asteroid Bennu, a “rubble pile”, seen by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a distance of 13 km. Note the huge boulder on the lower right. Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
Tag: Science
What astronomers mean by “rubble pile asteroids”
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6
Tag: TV
Emilia Clarke is still Team Dany, even after Game of Thrones series finale
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones fans say goodbye during its last ever episode
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: TV
From Brienne to the Night King, Game of Thrones cast bids farewell to beloved HBO fantasy series
Placeholder Hero

8 New Doctor Who filming pics (+ a video!) show more of Peter Capaldi's costume

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jan 29, 2014

We’ve got some brand-new Doctor Who filming pics -- and a video -- showing us a bit more of Peter Capaldi’s costume!

Whether you like it or not, Capaldi’s new costume is here to stay (for now, we guess), and Capaldi was out and about filming season eight on Queen Street in Cardiff early Tuesday.

Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor was seen with his companion, Clara, played by Jenna Coleman. The two were even seen hugging it out -- with Capaldi’s Doctor looking a tad uncomfortable. Vibes of Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper here?

Have a look below!

Are you guys as excited as we are about Doctor Who's upcoming eighth season?

(via Doctor Who TV)

doctor-who-series-8-filming-capaldi-clara-queen-streets.jpg
doctor-who-series-8-filming-capaldi-queen-street-solo.jpg
doctor-who-series-8-filming-capaldi-clara-tardis-queen-street.jpg
doctor-who-series-8-filming-capaldi-clara-queen-street.jpg
doctor-who-series-8-filming-capaldi-clara-queen-street-tardi.jpg
doctor-who-series-8-filming-capaldi-clara-queen-street-hug.jpg
doctor-who-series-8-filming-clara-queen-street-phone.jpg
12185895685_5aa9972761_z.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Peter Capaldi
Tag: Jenna Coleman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: