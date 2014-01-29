8 New Doctor Who filming pics (+ a video!) show more of Peter Capaldi's costume

We’ve got some brand-new Doctor Who filming pics -- and a video -- showing us a bit more of Peter Capaldi’s costume!

Whether you like it or not, Capaldi’s new costume is here to stay (for now, we guess), and Capaldi was out and about filming season eight on Queen Street in Cardiff early Tuesday.

Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor was seen with his companion, Clara, played by Jenna Coleman. The two were even seen hugging it out -- with Capaldi’s Doctor looking a tad uncomfortable. Vibes of Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper here?

Have a look below!

Are you guys as excited as we are about Doctor Who's upcoming eighth season?

(via Doctor Who TV)