8 times Peter Parker made us sigh and say 'oh, you poor sweet summer child'

Chances are if you love superheroes, you love Spider-Man. There's something inherently universal about the character. Peter Parker is a bit of an outsider, a huge nerd, an awkward person just trying to do his best and failing a majority of the time. In other words, he's relatable.

With Spider-Man: Far From Home — the character's seventh live-action standalone film and his second in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — premiering on July 2, it just feels right to celebrate what we love about Peter Parker. And I don't know about y'all, but what I love most about Peter Parker is that he is a massive screw-up.

No matter what iteration of the character we're talking about, whether Peter is played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland, one thing is always consistent: he is a glorious, sweet summer child with no idea how to live life. And that is why we love him.

But don't just take my word for it. Peruse the list below and let us know in the comments what your favorite Peter Parker screw-ups are.