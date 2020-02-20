8 times Star Wars: The Clone Wars got silly and we loved every second

The Star Wars community is excited beyond belief that Star Wars: The Clone Wars is returning for an unexpected seventh season, and this is causing many fans to revisit the great episodes of seasons past. Who can resist another viewing of "Landing at Point Rain" or "The Lawless"? Serious action, great material, and classic moments all around... but not much silliness.

If you want silliness, The Clone Wars definitely has you covered. In almost every season, there's a baffling episode (or arc) made of madness. Usually these episodes involve Jar Jar Binks or the droids, and sometimes they include... poison tea.

Now that the entire series is ours for the binging on Disney+, these episodes are fun interludes that pass by to make things a bit more lighthearted. Back in the day when the series was being released in 22-minute installments, however? These were episodes that tended to make you a little upset that your 22 minutes of Star Wars for the week was a pit droid talking to a little frog man in the desert about suicide (yes, really).

We've stopped worrying and learned to embrace the silly, so here are eight times that the show got weird and we're more than here for it.