Game of Thrones The Bells Season 8
Game of Thrones fans react to tonight's jaw-dropping episode
Game of Thrones Cersei Lannister
Game of Thrones' penultimate episode was pure fiery mayhem and death
ReadThisFanfiction051219
These Pokémon stories will quench your post-Detective Pikachu Pokéthirst
Sean Bean in Game of Thrones
The shock death of Ned Stark is still one of Game of Thrones' biggest moments
8 vivid variant covers salute Robot Chicken's crazy DC Comics Special II

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Feb 12, 2014

DC Comics and Robot Chicken are uniting once again for a second stop-motion superhero sendup, Robot Chicken's DC Comics Special II, airing this year on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.   The first DC Comics Special, poking fun at the publisher's sensational superfriends like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, aired back in 2012.  To honor this hilarious sophomore effort, DC is producing variant covers for 22 of its March issues   This second chapter, titled "Villains in Paradise," premieres this spring and aims its barbed humor at the Legion of Doom, including Lex Luthor, the Joker and Catwoman.   Check out this sample of eight bizarro covers from DC's Universe.

(Via TV Guide)

(Via TV Guide)

Earth-2-21_gallery_primary.jpg
EARTH 2 #21
Batman-29_gallery_primary.jpg
BATMAN #29
SupermanWonder-Woman-6_gallery_primary.jpg
SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #6
Forever-Evil-7_gallery_primary.jpg
FOREVER EVIL #7
Flash-29_gallery_primary.jpg
THE FLASH #29
Aquaman-29_gallery_primary.jpg
AQUAMAN #29
Detective-Comics-29_gallery_primary.jpg
DETECTIVE COMICS #29
Harley-Quinn-4_gallery_primary.jpg
HARLEY QUINN #4
