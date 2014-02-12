8 vivid variant covers salute Robot Chicken's crazy DC Comics Special II

DC Comics and Robot Chicken are uniting once again for a second stop-motion superhero sendup, Robot Chicken's DC Comics Special II, airing this year on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. The first DC Comics Special, poking fun at the publisher's sensational superfriends like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, aired back in 2012. To honor this hilarious sophomore effort, DC is producing variant covers for 22 of its March issues This second chapter, titled "Villains in Paradise," premieres this spring and aims its barbed humor at the Legion of Doom, including Lex Luthor, the Joker and Catwoman. Check out this sample of eight bizarro covers from DC's Universe.

(Via TV Guide)