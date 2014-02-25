Latest Stories

HaroldRamis-9.jpg

9 bittersweet fan tributes to Harold Ramis remind us of what we've lost

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 25, 2014

 You've seen the Twitter reactions. Now artists and fans are making us miss Harold Ramis even more. 

Ramis wrote two of the world's funniest sci-fi comedies, Ghostbusters (which he also co-starred in) and Groundhog Day (which he also directed), and his recent death of autoimmune disease is a terrible loss of funny. We're not the only ones who feel this way. Fans of his character, Egon Spengler--who Ramis reprised in the less-funny Ghostbusters II and the 2009 Ghostbusters videogame--are also sharing their pain. But some of these fans are able to express their sadness in an artistic way.

We found nine visual tributes to Ramis that we think will bring a lump to your throat and remind us of what we've lost. Another reminder: Gone is the man who wrote the funniest film about college life ever made, Animal House, as well as voiced the cocaine-snorting character Zeke in Heavy Metal.

Rest in peace, Harold.

HaroldRamis-9.jpg
HaroldRamis-2.jpg
HaroldRamis-5.jpg
HaroldRamis-6.jpg
HaroldRamis-8.jpg
HaroldRamis-3.jpg
HaroldRamis-7.jpg
HaroldRamis-4.jpg
HaroldRamis-1.jpg
