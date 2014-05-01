9 not-so-great moments in spoiler history

With more and more people watching TV and seeing movies in their own time, we live in an age in which it's incredibly difficult to avoid learning everything about everything before you really want to. The only thing worse than hearing an important plot point to some monumental sci-fi production you haven't seen, however, is when the spoiler comes from the people who made it. What's the worst time something got spoiled for you? Tell us in the comments. Also, BE WARNED that this article contains spoilers for stuff that's already aired or been out for a while.