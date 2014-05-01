Latest Stories

Game of Thrones_0.jpg

9 not-so-great moments in spoiler history

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
May 1, 2014

With more and more people watching TV and seeing movies in their own time, we live in an age in which it's incredibly difficult to avoid learning everything about everything before you really want to. The only thing worse than hearing an important plot point to some monumental sci-fi production you haven't seen, however, is when the spoiler comes from the people who made it. What's the worst time something got spoiled for you? Tell us in the comments. Also, BE WARNED that this article contains spoilers for stuff that's already aired or been out for a while.

LOST Flash Forward.jpg
LOST Flash Forward Spoiled on ForumsOne of the biggest LOST twists came in the finale of season 3,...
Game of Thrones.jpg
Stephen King Tweets Game of Thrones SpoilerJust weeks ago, after watching the latest episode of...
Walking Dead title.jpg
AMC Spoils The Walking Dead DeathFans of the hit AMC show The Walking Dead got inadvertantly...
The Dark Knight.jpg
Batman Begins, Dark Knight Trailers Spoil Major PointsTV commercials are known for blatantly...
Soylent Green_0.jpg
Soylent Green Trailer Is Like a Mini-MoviePerhaps the most egregious violator in terms of trailers...
Carrie.jpg
Carrie Remake Trailer Ruins FilmFrom this trailer we learn that: Carrie is an outcast with an...
Charlies Angels Full Throttle.jpg
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Refuses to Keep SecretOne of the big problems with having your...
Final Destination 5.jpg
Final Destination Trailer Spoils EverythingFinal Destination is always a fun romp to see which of...
Prometheus.jpg
Prometheus Film Poster Spoils Key ScenePossibly the only good part of the film Prometheus happens...
