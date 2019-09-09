9 things the Birds of Prey movie should take from the comics

DC’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) flies into theaters in just a few months, which means we’re finally seeing some early looks at this highly anticipated (and, if you’re me, highly feared) addition to the list of Warner Bros. live-action DC adaptations.

The film has a huge and heavy-hitting cast. In addition to Margot Robbie reprising her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn, the film also includes Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Dinah Lance/Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, Rosie Perez as GCP Detective Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. And they’ll be facing off against villains Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).

That is a TON of comic book characters in one film, many of whom will be making their way to the big screen for the first time. We know a few details about how they’ll be portrayed in the film, but with decades of comic history to draw from, we have a bit of a wish list.