Avengers assemble for cheeky 'Endgames' game-show spoof ahead of movie's release

Marvel Studios is going all out in advance of Avengers: Endgame's theatrical release April 26. The stars of the film gathered to play a round of Endgames, which is basically just Pictionary, Avengers-style. The hilarious clip shows the actors face off against each other in a light-hearted game that's heavy on the laughs and light on the competition.

The Endgames are hosted by directors Anthony and Joe Russo. We kind of wish this was a real game that we could play (hint, hint Marvel). The clip shows Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner trying desperately to guess what we are generously calling drawings from their fellow cast.

Take a look:

Video of The Stars of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Play a Drawing Game

At one point Mark Ruffalo makes shouts out "bacon arm" at Chris Evans' drawing. We'll let you all be the judge, does this look like a bacon arm to you?

Credit: Marvel Studios

If you want to find out what Chris Evans was drawing, you'll have to watch the clip.

In sad news for Captain Marvel's cat Goose, none of the cast could recall the feline's name! We're not blaming Goose though. Instead, we think maybe Downey Jr. didn't capture the cat's essence aka being orange and loving ear scritches.

Would you have guessed "Goose" from this?

Credit: Marvel Studios

Honestly, who wins this round of Endgames doesn't matter because it's so much fun to watch. This cast has been together for a long time and it shows in their comradery with one another. Of course, what would friends be without a little good-natured ribbing and this clip has plenty of that.

Avengers: Endgame is the grand conclusion of Marvel Studio's 22-film arc, it follows the grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks. The remaining Avengers come together to take one final stand.

We can't believe their run together is almost over. In light of what we're assuming will be the April 26 cry-fest, we'll take every happy moment we can get.