If Star Wars' X-wings were hydrofoils they'd look like these new electric racers

Star Wars' iconic X-wing starfighters have only been dunked in the water a couple times, most notably with Luke's trusty needle-nosed craft ditching in the swamps of Dagobah, then later hidden under an alien ocean at the remote island of Ahch-To.

But can you imagine what a formation of colorful X-wing ships racing atop the waves might look like? Well now you can with the recent unveiling of the E1 Series' sleek new electric hydrofoil speedboats destined for competition action starting in 2023.

Credit: E1 Series/Seabird Technologies/Victory Marine

Formula E-style race boats will make a huge splash in this wild upcoming series featuring these futuristic, outer space-like "Racebird" hydrofoils facing off head-to-head while zooming along 16 inches above the water surface.

The E1 races will showcase an electrified version of the popular F1H20 powerboat racing series, and the sports venture has already been approved by UIM, the international powerboat racing authority.

Video of Inside The E1 Series RaceBird | Close up shots of the all-electric powerboat!

Designed by Seabird Technologies and Victory Marine, "Racebird" hydrofoils will spotlight full carbon bodies with side wings that fold underneath to create the front hydrofoils, and an extendable wing tail installed on the outboard motor to act as an aerodynamic rear foil.

The sci-fi-inspired watercraft measure 23 feet long and 9.8 feet wide including the foil wings. Speedboats will tip the scales at roughly 1,764 pounds each and can attain speeds up to 58 mph.

Video of E1 Series new RaceBird powerboat design reveal | FULL LAUNCH SHOW | Alejandro Agag, Rodi Basso

The first actual E1 Series prototypes arrive later this year, with production slated for sometime in 2022. A dozen teams will participate in this new zero-emission race lineup and the debut competition is scheduled for early 2023 in various venues yet to be announced.