A binge guide for Riverdale

Ah, Riverdale, the show in which dozens of improbable plotlines merge together to create a lovingly rendered quilt of seemingly unrelated genres, subplots, and tropes. The one series in which teen romance exists seamlessly alongside bear fighting, street gangs, evil parents, baffling drug subplots, and an enchanting queer couple literally becoming cat burglars as an advanced form of foreplay.

Yet if you are a newb to the Riverdale mythos, it can be a little intimidating and a lot confusing to crack into the often truly bizarre plotlines and the intricate character work that has been laid down by a creative team deserving of all the Emmys. If you're just getting your toes wet, here are some of the best Riverdale episodes to get an idea of what this bonkers show even is.