A binge guide for the animated appearances of Poison Ivy

It's no secret that Poison Ivy is a SYFY FANGRRLS fave, and we'll take any chance we get to sing the praises of this delightful misanthrope. Introduced in Batman comics all the way back in 1966, she is one character who has only gotten more compelling with time.

Though her early days in the comics are good campy fun, her animated appearances are where she truly started to shine, and they remain the primary outlet that brought her to the larger audience she enjoys today.

From her early days appearing as a classic femme fatale with a conservationist twist to her modern-day complexity in the Harley Quinn cartoon, these episodes were the gateway for a lot of Poison Ivy fans to discover the character. While we are thoroughly loving the gentle, heroic Ivy of the DC Super Hero Girls cartoon, this is a look at her most effective appearances as the siren of Gotham.