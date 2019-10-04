A cosplayer's guide to getting ready for New York Comic Con

Lace-up your corsets, buckle your boots and check your makeup — it's time for New York Comic Con 2019! We've got you covered with everything you need to know to have your costume ready to go.

If this is your first time donning a costume for NYCC, it's normal to be overwhelmed and unsure of exactly what to expect. It's a good idea not to try to do too much, too soon. Every con has its quirks and tricks, and if you aren't prepared for them, you may find yourself regretting your choice of costume.

There's no such thing as too much or too little when it comes to cosplay, so dress to your comfort levels. Maybe this year you go with a ready-made dress from the costume shop, but next year you'll feel ready to take it to the next level. At NYCC, Saturday is by far the biggest costume day, so if you only have one costume ready that’s the day to wear it.