A Girl Scout turned Samoas into shirtless 'Momoas', and surprise, it sold really well

Josh Weiss
Feb 21, 2019

Clever girl... With the help of her mother, a young Girl Scout in Colorado proved herself to be a marketing genius when it came to selling her organization's delicious cookies.

By placing a photo of Jason Momoa's shirtless and sopping Aquaman onto boxes of Samoas, Charlotte Holmberg and her mom (a marketing professional by trade) created a new creature under a familiar guise, Jason "Momoas." Charlotte's mother was inspired when she saw the meme of Momoa in Justice League with his head replaced with a giant Samoa cookie, reports KUSA, an NBC affiliate in Denver.

Soon, the newly-packaged product was selling like hot cakes and after the Internet got wind of it, the story spread like wildfire, going viral. Even before this happened, Charlotte, currently in the fifth grade, gained the nickname of "Cookie CEO" after selling 2,000 boxes last year. It looks like she'll be holding onto the title because even her fellow Scouts want to buy boxes of Momoas from her.

“The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them," Holmberg told KUSA. "The girls will wanna buy some because he’s on the front and the boys will also wanna buy some because he might be like their favorite character.”

What's next? Peanut Batman Patties? Tre-Flashes? Steppenwolf Smiles? Hey, we're just spitballing here.

A different Girl Scout also went viral earlier this month when she released a cookie-themed cover of Cardi B's "Money."

With Aquaman now the highest-grossing DC film in history, Warner Bros. is hard at work on a sequel as well as a horror-centric spinoff centering around the kingdom of The Trench. James Wan is expected to return as director for the follow-up, which is being penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, a co-writer on the first film.

Reps for Momoa did not immediately respond to SYFY WIRE's request for comment.

