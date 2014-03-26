A royal wedding is teased in 12 new Game of Thrones pics (+ a video!)

Entertainment Weekly has debuted six new stills from the upcoming fourth season of Game of Thrones, as well as a bunch (we have six here) of character portraits featuring King Joffrey Baratheon, the First of His Name, and bride-to-be Margaery of House Tyrell.

First, in this new batch of stills, we’ve got a couple of cool shots of the Mother of Dragons etc., etc., Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). One's with her new boy toy Daario Naharis (now played by Michiel Huisman); a second is with one of her dragons (Drogon); and the third features Dany in her new throne room in Meereen, flanked on either side by the ever-serious Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glenn) and Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian MaElhinney).

Then we have a look at our fave twincest couple ever, a golden-handed Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and his twin, Cersei (Lena Headey).

We also have a pic of Arya (Maisie Williams) holding a VERY familiar sword — which, in turn has us pretty excited about what’s coming up for the Stark girl in season four. According to E! Online: “Arya is out for revenge and has found the perfect sidekick for her quest: The Hound. Rory McCann previews "a bigger, badder" season of the HBO hit, teasing that the new duo will "leave a trail of blood behind them.""

Then we finally have our royal couple: Margaery (Natalie Dormer) and Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), who look rather happily hitched.

And, last but not least, we get another a look at the royal couple in six cool character portraits. Have a look at the gallery below, and let us know what you guys think.

BONUS: Here’s a video featurette which looks at the behind the scenes of the extremely opulent royal wedding of Joff and Marge (Weirdly, we’re losing seconds of audio toward the end. Ah, well).

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 6.

