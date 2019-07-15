Latest Stories

alligator
Tag: Science
Police warn public about dangers of creating "meth-gators" in Alabama
Supergirl via The CW
Tag: TV
Melissa Benoist shares first look at sleek new Supergirl Season 5 costume
Stranger-Things-3-Erica-Sinclair
Tag: Fangrrls
How Stranger Things 3 gave girls permission to be nerds
Mulan
Tag: Movies
Mulan trailer breakdown: Is Wuxia going to ruin our childhood memories?
Hollywood_0.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: News

A scam artist is impersonating top female Hollywood executives

Contributed by
heatherprofilepic.jpeg
Heather Mason
Jul 15, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Stranger-Things-3-Erica-Sinclair How Stranger Things 3 gave girls permission to be nerds
Vampirella2-1024x683.jpg The story of Vampirella
mcelroy family The McElroys and The Adventure Zone ride again with 'Murder on the Rockport Limited'

The "Con Queen" might sound like a title given out to the most popular cosplayer at your favorite convention — but in this case, it's not exactly a title you'd want to win.

The FBI is seeking information on the "Con Queen," a con artist who has swindled hundreds of people into giving them money with promises of Hollywood jobs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scammer has impersonated such high-level executives as Marvel's Victoria Alonso and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy to trick victims into flying to Indonesia on their own dime, paying money, and engaging in sexually explicit phone calls. It might sound like a story straight out of a Hollywood movie, but for these victims, it's all too real.

Since 2013, the FBI has been investigating the scammer but now they've set up a website where additional victims can provide details in hopes of finally capturing the con artist. Alonso discovered the scammer was impersonating her this past April and spoke with Disney lawyers who were also investigating the scam. She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how she's been impacted.

“It’s a horrible, horrible thing," said Alonso. "I’ve had an unimpeachable 30-year career. That somebody is claiming I have done these things — I’ve spent many, many sleepless nights.”

According to one victim, the scammer impersonated Marvel casting director Sarah Haley Finn and sent him an email to set up a call with Alonso. The fake call with Alonso turned sexual and the victim ended it.

“She was absolutely convincing,” victim Brandon Wengrzynek told The Hollywood Reporter

While the FBI continues their investigation and seeks more information, the "Con Queen" is still out there potentially tricking more victims, so Alonso is speaking up to spread the word and clear her name.

“This person is preying on people’s dreams,” she said. “If something happens to you, report it. If it feels wrong, it is. Walk away.”

(via THR)

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Stranger-Things-3-Erica-Sinclair How Stranger Things 3 gave girls permission to be nerds
Vampirella2-1024x683.jpg The story of Vampirella
mcelroy family The McElroys and The Adventure Zone ride again with 'Murder on the Rockport Limited'
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: News
Tag: Victoria Alonso
Tag: Hollywood

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: