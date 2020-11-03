A genius scientist battles the AI overlords he created in Boom!'s new sci-fi saga, Origins

In a futuristic twist on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein mythos of the over-reaching scientist playing God and creating beings that must be destroyed, Boom! Studios is offering up Origins #1 (Nov. 4), a chilling survival tale of humanity's last hope in the face of AI annihilation — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview to share of the premiere issue.

Origins is an engaging new limited series by a collaboration of conceptual creators including Arash Amel (A Private War), Joseph Oxford (Me + Her), and Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline). Its script is penned by acclaimed writer Clay McLeod Chapman (Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety) and injected with haunting artwork courtesy of Jakub Rebelka (Judas).

Colorist Patricio Delpeche (Strange Skies Over East Berlin) adds the atmospheric hues, and lettering duties are handled by Jim Campbell (Alienated).

The storyline picks up one thousand years after a human genocide caused by artificial intelligence delivers Mankind into extinction. These powerful AI entities have taken over the planet and have no plans to resurrect the species they've eradicated. But a single man named David Adams is brought back to life.

He's the brilliant engineer whose advanced technology was responsible for the destruction of humanity, and now he's been offered a second chance to save the world and correct his greatest mistake.

With the assistance of Chloe, his prototype android creation and the sympathetic machine that revived him, David might not be enough to reignite the spark of humanity or stop the AI overlords who plan to eliminate this final hope for humans. David and Chloe embark on a perilous journey of redemption to discover if Homo Sapiens has any chance of a future.

Writer Clay McLeod Chapman was attracted to the tale's inherent elements of child-rearing in an unsettling far future world.

"What really drew me into the story of ORIGINS -- and what I hope draws you in as well -- is the notion of what parenthood might mean to an entity that isn't capable of emotions," he tells SYFY WIRE. "Chloe, our artificially intelligent heroine, is tasked with raising the cloned baby of humanity's own demise. It's a part of her programming... but what if there's more to it? What if Chloe discovers some anomaly within her programming that bonds her to the only human being on the planet?"

Boom!'s Origins #1, showcasing stirring main cover art by Rebelka, treks into comic shops on Nov. 4.

