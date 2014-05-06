Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains why he was reluctant to be Quicksilver

Despite personal outreach from Joss Whedon himself, Aaron Taylor-Johnson wasn't sure at first if he wanted to become one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Taylor-Johnson is in the midst of heavy promotion for his latest film, Godzilla, which is now less than two weeks from its release, but even as that potential blockbuster looms, people can't stop asking him about the next huge movie he's working on: Avengers: Age of Ultron, the sequel to the biggest superhero movie ever made and already one of the most anticipated films of 2015. Taylor-Johnson and his Godzilla co-star Elizabeth Olsen will play new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Twins" Pietro and Wanda Maximoff, aka Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch. It's a film that could take them both to entirely new levels of stardom, but Taylor-Johnson admits he was initially reluctant to be a part of it.

"Just before I started Godzilla I met Joss," he said in an interview with I Am Rogue. "He said to me, 'Do you want to be in Avengers 2? There is a super hero I’m thinking of for you.' The thing for me was for him, 'Why add any more super heroes to this thing?' He said, 'No, there are these two characters that I want to bring in to like f#@& with the Avengers and not be just an add on.' He told me a little bit about the writing and I said that the only reason I would want to do it is if it is a character that can still stand out."

Taylor-Johnson's main concern was, understandably, that he might be overshadowed by the likes of movie stars like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the existing Avengers crew, all of whom are already fan favorites. Eventually, though, he was convinced to come aboard.

"You know, you’ve got five of the most awesome super heroes, ten I suppose, there are about ten Avengers now, and they are all movie stars," he said. "You’ve got such a huge cast, what the hell difference is it going to make if I come on the scene? So it was the character and that took about a year of going back and forth about it. It took a while but I’m super happy to be in that one."

So, Whedon got his Quicksilver, and Taylor-Johnson got a part in one of the biggest franchises on the planet.

