ABC to follow up Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with female superhero series from Marvel

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is all set to end after its seventh season next year, but Marvel is already looking to fill the superhero void on ABC. According to Deadline, the network "is in active talks about bringing another Marvel female superhero to the network."

"I have spoken to Marvel and we are in active talks about one project in particular," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told the outlet, adding the series' main character will be "something brand new, mostly."

The obvious choice would be a show centered around Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel. A Pakistani-American from New Jersey, Kamala (who first appeared in 2013) gained the ability to manipulate the size of her body after she was exposed to the Terrigen Mists, which awaken dormant Inhuman genes in regular humans. As the first Muslim hero to lead her own comic series at the publisher, Ms. Marvel (an avid fan of Carol Danvers) would add a wonderful splash of diversity and inclusion to to the ever-growing Marvel Television universe. That said, it might make more sense to save Kahn for the big screen MCU, which is pushing for even more diversity in Phase 4.

Whomever the show ends up exploring, it will be a separate entity from the hourlong Marvel drama greenlit from Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg in September of last year. Despite the scant details ABC was willing to part with, it is confirmed that Heinberg's project is also featuring female protagonists with superpowers.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. just finished airing its sixth season last Friday. Season 7 is expected to arrive on ABC sometime in 2020.