Latest Stories

ScaredSkywalker
Tag: Movies
Topher Grace's Star Wars mega-trailer features all 10 films, will give you all the feels
Expanse_310_Podcast
Tag: Fangrrls
Space the Nation: A political scientist weighs in on The Expanse's OPA
Far Cry New Dawn - Colorful Apocalypse
Tag: Fangrrls
Far Cry New Dawn takes on the apocalypse
episodeix
Tag: Movies
Abrams' response to making Episode IX after divisive Last Jedi: 'Every movie is its own movie'
episodeix

Abrams' response to making Episode IX after divisive Last Jedi: 'Every movie is its own movie'

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Feb 26, 2019

J.J. Abrams has just finished shooting Star Wars: Episode IX, one of the most anticipated films of the year, and that means he's finally talking about the experience of making the film...at least a little bit.

Abrams stepped out with wife Katie McGrath to attend the 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards — hosted by his production company, Bad Robot — and Entertainment Tonight was able to get a few words from him about Episode IX. Abrams was his usual mystery box-wielding self when it came to details, refusing to give any hints as to the film's still-unannounced title and dodging anything concrete about what's in the film, but he did describe wrapping the movie as "pretty emotional" and emphasized over and over again that he can't wait to finally show it to fans. 

Star Wars Last Jedi poster

Then, E.T.'s Ash Crossan brought up The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson's eighth installment in the main Star Wars saga, which Episode IX will directly follow. The Last Jedi was a critical and commercial success for the Star Wars saga, but to say it had its detractors would be something of an understatement. The film prompted a tremendous negative response from certain corners of fandom, from racist and sexist attacks on its stars to campaigns to have it rendered non-canonical, to a campaign to raise funds to completely "remake" it. Those extremes aside, even fans who liked elements of The Last Jedi were sometimes thrown by some of Johnson's more daring choices. It's a film that challenged various concepts of Star Wars storytelling to a degree we hadn't seen before, and that's going to make it a tough act to follow in any number of ways. 

When asked how he processed that reaction in making Episode IX, Abrams offered only this:

“I think every movie is its own movie," he said. "Obviously this is a trilogy. We brought to that movie all the passion and hard work we would have no matter what. I think the story speaks for itself. I really, truly can’t wait for you to see it.”

We've come to expect rather limited answers from Abrams at this point in the promotional game, and given how opinionated people still are about Johnson's film, this definitely won't be the last time he has to respond to a question like this, so we'll likely hear more later, though. 

Abrams did also take a moment to gush a little about working with Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian on the film, something fans have been waiting for ever since the movie that would become The Force Awakens was announced. 

“I met him once before, and he was such a sweet guy. I gotta tell you, I have such unbelievable respect for him. We had a great time, and he was wonderful… He just had this aura around him. He’s really just an incredible man and an incredible actor.”

Star Wars: Episode IX arrives in theaters Dec. 20. Hopefully we'll at least have an official title to work with very soon. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Billy Dee Williams

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
IX-announce-update-tall
Decoding the bombshell Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IX news
Bryan Young
Jul 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 30
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Star Wars
CarrieFisherLeia.jpg
Billy Dee Williams' Lando, unused Carrie Fisher footage confirmed for Star Wars Episode IX
Matthew Jackson
Jul 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Mark Hamill
Tag: Star Wars
Mark Hamill in Star Wars The Last Jedi
Is Skywalker being groomed for a return? Clean-cut Mark Hamill prompts Star Wars theories
George Stark
Jul 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
star-wars-the-force-awakens-j-j-abrams-daisy-ridley.jpg
J.J. Abrams says he never intended on returning to Star Wars, so what changed?
Adam Pockross
Dec 7, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0