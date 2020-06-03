Latest Stories

Two heroes exit and a wild alien cliffhanger in the Legends of Tomorrow season finale
Disney pledges $5 million to NAACP and other social justice groups amid global protests against racism
Batwoman to replace Kate Kane with all-new character following Ruby Rose departure
Comics Wire: Comics pros and publishers step up to show support for Black Lives Matter
Call of Duty, Madden '21 updates on hold as gaming companies step back: 'Now is not the time'

Jacob Oller
Jun 3, 2020
A pair of high-profile game publishers have added their voices to the statements flooding social media in support of nationwide protests following the police-involved Minnesota death of George Floyd last week. In addition to posting statements on Twitter, Activision and EA Games have respectively postponed seasons of new content for their games and informational events about upcoming releases.

Posting on the official Call of Duty news account, Activision explained that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile (set to start rolling out today, June 3) will be on hold until an unspecified later date:

The tweet reads that “now is not the time,” while this delay allows more space "for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.”

This echoes a similar sentiment posted by EA SPORTS, which delayed an event for the latest entry in its pro football franchise, Madden NFL 21, that was previously set for June 1:

"We'll find another time to talk football with you," the post reads, "Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change." The statement does not include a new date for the event, explaining that the company's "immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world."

These two game developers join many companies and brands in their solidarity. On Monday, Sony postponed a look at the PlayStation 5 that was scheduled to occur this week, in light of the unrest sweeping the nation after the video showing Floyd's in-custody death went viral.

