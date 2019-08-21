Brad Pitt blasts off to save the solar system in IMAX trailer for sci-fi epic Ad Astra

What do you do when your dad is suspected of trying to destroy the cosmos with an anti-matter bomb? We've got no freakin' clue, but that's the dilemma facing Brad Pitt in James Gray's Ad Astra, which just got a stellar new trailer courtesy of IMAX.

The upcoming science fiction epic, written by Gray and Ethan Gross, looks incredible, and should probably be viewed on the biggest screen in existence. It's like 2001, Gravity, and Interstellar were placed in a super collider and bashed together until a never-before-seen particle was created. You've got explosions, lunar rover chases, and a galactic-level threat — all with A-lister Brad Pitt in the middle of the action.

Check out the trailer now:

Video of Ad Astra | IMAX® Trailer

Who would have thought that Agent K was capable of causing the universe harm? But that's exactly what Tommy Lee Jones is doing as Clifford McBride, a long-lost astronaut whom the government believes is about to set off the aforementioned anti-matter explosion. To prevent a disaster that would wipe out the entire solar system, Clifford's son, Roy (Pitt), sets off on a mission to find his father in the farthest reaches of known space. Along the way, he'll uncover powerful and perhaps uncomfortable truths about all of existence and humanity's place in the galaxy.

Pitt and Jones (appearing in his first starring roles since 2017) won't be the only well-known actors at the party. Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy, and John Ortiz are also a part of the ensemble cast.

IMAX also dropped a fresh poster for the film, which you can check out below:

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney

Ad Astra will hold its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before blasting off into theaters Friday, Sep. 20.