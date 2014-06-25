Additions to Ascension cast reveal new details of Syfy's ambitious space opera

The cast of Syfy’s ambitious new space opera Ascension just got bigger, and those new character details peel back a few more layers about the high-concept series.

Deadline reports that Brandon P. Bell (Hollywood Heights), Tiffany Lonsdale (G.I. Joe Retaliation) and newcomer Jacqueline Byers will co-star alongside Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) in the six-hour miniseries.

Bell plays the “confident and capable First Officer Oren Gault, who was born to maintenance workers on the lower decks. An honest and extremely capable Executive Officer, his mettle is tested when he’s ordered to investigate the murder of a young girl, a job for which Gault thinks he is wholly unprepared.”

Lonsdale plays Chief Astronomer Emily Vanderhaus, the “murder victim’s older sister whose rocky marriage with Safety Officer Duke Vanderhaus will be put to the test by this family tragedy.“

Byers plays Nora Bryce, who is “under intense familial pressure to follow her mother by apprenticing at the medical center but instead finds herself drawn to the Terraforming Department and the promise of building a new world. Angered by the shocking murder a young girl, Nora refuses to let the matter die, and is intensely interested in seeing the killer apprehended.”

The series is essentially a period-piece twist on a space opera, following a ship launched in the 1960s sent on a generational mission to populate a new world. But once they hit the halfway mark, a mysterious murder starts to unravel some deeper conspiracies. The first teaser is intriguing, almost like a Mad Men-meets-Battlestar Galactica.

The series is set to debut in November.

