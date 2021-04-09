LEGO's latest play set is for your feet, as Adidas teams up for customizable sneakers

Thanks to Adidas, you'll never have to wear the same boring old sneakers ever again. Each day can be a new footwear adventure with the company's customizable LEGO/Ultraboost DNA running shoes. As the old saying goes, "If you can dream it, you can build it."

"This pair features LEGO brick 3-Stripes to celebrate all the builders, dreamers and risk-takers who are changing the game in their own way," reads the official description of the product, which will run you $200 a pop. A small price to pay for making a bold fashion statement. "Step in and dream big on the pavement," continues the website. "Your best run ever starts with that first step." As The Verge notes, the sneakers come with specific bricks, but there's nothing illegal about digging into your own brick-based collection for near-limitless possibilities.

Take a look below:

The two brands also teamed up last September for a pair of sneakers that sported the instantly recognizable primary colors of LEGO bricks. In addition, the eye-popping kicks had LEGO-inspired studs on the heels and came with six different colored lace options, as well as interchangeable LEGO brick lace jewels. Adidas and the LEGO Group signed a multi-year partnership the following month.

“It’s our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and help children be creative and learn the skills they need to thrive", Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer at the LEGO Group, said in a statement at the time. “Great play experiences are a fun way to learn and build creative confidence, and so is sport – and that’s is why we’re so excited about this partnership. Together, play and sport let children experience collaboration and the principles of fair-play, as well as build mental resilience. These are crucial life-skills that can help children unlock their full potential.”

"Our goal is to use the power of sport to change lives, grounded in creativity as the vehicle to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds," added Aimee Arana, SVP General Manager, Global Training at Adidas. "An innovative partner like the LEGO Group allows us to together imagine up new concepts and products that will spark creativity in an inclusive way, particularly helping the development of younger generations."

Click here for more info and check out some high-res product stills of the LEGO/Ultraboost DNA shoes in the gallery below...