Latest Stories

The Story Behind Batman Mask of the Phantasm
Tag: Movies
WATCH: The story behind Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Outsiders Header
Tag: Movies
Dream Casting: Batman and the Outsiders
Alden Ehrenreich Solo A Star Wars Story
Tag: TV
Alden Ehrenreich making leap from Kessel Run to Brave New World
Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Hailee Steinfeld and Director Travis Knight on the set of Bumblebee
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Bumblebee director lands The Six Billion Dollar Man; Netflix reveals Umbrella Academy numbers; more
Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Admiral Ackbar actor miffed that Mon Calamari leader got fried in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Andrea Ayres
Apr 16, 2019

While most of us are still riding high from all the Star Wars news and exclusives to come out of Star Wars Celebration, there are those who are still lamenting some beloved characters' less-than-fortunate fates in the saga.

Case in point: Tom Kane. In an interview on The Star Wars Show Live!, the famed voice actor, who recently played Rebel leader Admiral Ackbar, said he was "not really thrilled" with his character's death in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The interview begins innocently enough, with Kane fielding a few questions about what it's like to be the voice for such iconic characters as Yoda and C-3P0. Kane then went on to discuss his role as Ackbar, whom he has voiced since the death of Erik Bauersfeld — who voiced the Mon Calamari Rebel leader in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens — in 2016. Kane's mention of Ackbar appears to have brought up some unresolved feelings regarding the character.

Speed ahead to 6:36:18 in the clip below —  there, Kane launches into his feelings regarding Ackbar's untimely death, lamenting, "I was not really thrilled about how they blew him out of the side of the ship."

The Star Wars Show Live! at Star Wars Celebration interviews voice actor Tom Kane about his role as Yoda and Admirial Ackbar.

The death of Admiral Ackbar in the opening fight sequence of The Last Jedi shocked many — apparently even Kane himself. Ackbar's death on the Raddus' bridge after TIE fighters attack it has been a sore spot for Star Wars fans who believe the Rebel leader deserved a more dignified send-off or at the very least a funeral.

Kane also shared his displeasure with Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), quipping, "I'm like, 'Who's this Holdo woman? Nobody knows her, no one's invested in her, who is she? Why is she saving the fleet?' If anyone's going to save the fleet, it'd be Ackbar."

Well, now that everyone's uncomfortable...

The audience and interviewer didn't seem sure of how to react. Some clapped, some laughed but most were silent. Kane appeared to take it in stride as he laughed to himself. The interviewer then paused for a moment, before quickly steering the conversation toward a less divisive topic, The Clone Wars.

It's easy to see why Kane would want to have the iconic heroic scene given to Holdo. Who wouldn't want to save the fleet? That, however, may have been too predictable for The Last Jedi's writer/director Rian Johnson. Johnson clearly wanted to keep audiences on their toes by subverting and challenging expectations, as discussed in a 2017 interview with Business Insider

Tom Kane should rest comfortably knowing that while Ackbar may be gone, he certainly won't be forgotten anytime soon. Hey, we'll always have "It's a trap!"

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars Celebration 2019
Tag: Admiral Ackbar
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: