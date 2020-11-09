WIRE Buzz: Adventure Time's 'Bubbline' special; Fox greenlights Demi-God comedy; Thanksgiving to the HBO Max

Adventure Time may be over, but that doesn't mean fans can't still catch up with their favorite goth Vampire Queen and Princess.

Marceline and Princess Bubble Gum — aka "Bubbline" — will be returning in an all-new Adventure Time: Distant Lands special, titled "Obsidian." And as the trailer (below) reveals, their reunion and continued relationship is still going strong, meaning fans will get a chance to catch them in all their domestic, coupled-up glory even as they go up against all kinds of scary new creatures.

Video of Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian Official Trailer | HBO Max

This is the second of four planned specials for the hit animated series, falling under the banner of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, as they catch up with various characters following the series finale. The first of these, "BMO," dropped onto HBO Max earlier this year, telling the story of a solo adventure by the titular character.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian flies to HBO Max on Nov. 19.

Next up, it seems like Fox is continuing to expand its slate of animated projects, with Deadline reporting that the network has greenlit Demi-God, a video game-themed comedy, for development.

Created by Katie Greenway (Bella and the Bulldogs), the half-animated, half-live action show will follow the adventures of a powerless fast-food employee who escapes their dreary work-life by diving into Animal Crossing: New Horizons the fantasy world she's created in her favorite video game. However, things quickly go wrong when the game's latest upgrade causes the virtual townspeople within the game to suddenly become sentient.

No dates have been set yet for the project, but here's hoping that one of those townspeople is none other than Ryan Reynolds.

And finally, if you haven't had time to figure out your Thanksgiving Day Weekend viewing plans yet, TNT, TBS, and truTV all have you covered.

According to Variety, all three channels will be airing blocks of HBO Max programming during the upcoming weekend from Nov. 26-29. Dubbed "Thanksgiving to the HBO Max," the block of TV will feature the first episode of the former DC Universe series Titans as well as the pilot of The Flight Attendant, a new thriller series starring the voice of Harley Quinn herself, Kaley Cuoco, among its other offerings.

And that's not all fans will have to look forward to as Aquaman will make its network premiere, along with airings of other movies from DC's lineup, including Wonder Woman and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"Thanksgiving to the Max" will air on TNT, TBS, and truTV from Nov. 26-29.