AfroComicCon adds Luke Cage’s Cheo Hodari Coker, more to lineup as con goes virtual: Check out panel details

On Oct. 24, AfroComicCon returns for the third year in a row, but this time the convention (which is normally based in the Oakland and greater San Francisco Area) will be taking place entirely online — not unlike the many film festivals and fan conventions affected by the ongoing pandemic this year.

Despite this new virtual venue, fans can still look forward to a packed day of programming that will feature a range of panels across the entertainment industry, and SYFY WIRE has the exclusive details on the con's panel lineup as well as a bevy of renowned guests and panelists.

The con will be hosting a panel on "Creating a Superhero Show" with Cheo Hodari Coker, the showrunner of Marvel's Luke Cage, as well as other members of the show's creative team including writer-producer Akela Cooper (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), writer-producer Aida Croal (Y: The Last Man), and FX lead Gregory Anderson (Iron Fist).

Credit: Courtesy of AfroComicCon

Other panels from the day include one on "Storyboarding as the Foundation of Animation" featuring brothers and animators Chris and Justin Copeland (Kippo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and Batman Hush, respectively), and "Becoming a Successful TV Writer in Today’s Crowded Landscape," which will include TV scribes Bianca Sams (Charmed), Kate McCarthy (Titans), and Maya Houston (Batwoman) among others.

The con also includes programming that goes beyond the traditional genre space, with panels like "Hip Hop and Comics," which will feature father-son duo MC Jack Brown and Miles Brown (Black-ish) and comic writer Vita Ayala in its lineup.

Other guests making an appearance at AfroComicCon include co-executive producer Rodney Barnes (The Boondocks, American Gods), and actor Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther).

And panels aren't the only thing on tap for con attendees eager for some geeky fun. Also on the slate is an all-day gaming tournament on Twitch, a film festival, and a virtual cosplay competition — the first one to focus specifically on Black and POC creators.

Credit: Larry Crayton

AfroComicCon is a program of the Oakland Technology & Education Center, a nonprofit organization that is collaborating with fellow nonprofit Moonshot Jr., which focuses on empowering girls in STEM. So while attendance is free to the public, the event is still in need of donations.

"Despite the devastating impact of COVID-19, we are thrilled to be able to bring AfroComicCon to our community virtually," said Mike James, the creator and co-founder of AfroComicCon, in a statement. "Black and Brown young people worldwide will be able to see how they can achieve through art, writing, gaming, animation, cosplay, and storytelling."

“​AfroComicCon takes an active approach to serving the community," added AfroComicCon co-founder Hally Bellah-Guther. "Our convention not only provides entertainment, but attendees can refine their illustration skills, learn animation, build video games, and even discuss how social justice issues can be addressed in the creative spaces."

Click here to register for free tickets and for a peek at the programming!