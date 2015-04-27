After 15 years, Naruto finally reveals Kakashi Hatake's full face

For 15 years, fans of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto have never seen the full face of Kakashi Hatake, the leader and teacher of Team 7. And when the long-running hit manga series came to a close, fans were gutted to have been denied a peek at what he actually, fully looks like beneath the ninja mask covering half his face. Until now.

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto recently opened a Naruto exhibit in Japan, where he finally revealed Copy Ninja Kakashi's face. Anime News Network attended the exhibit this weekend and nabbed the free Official Guestbook Shinden Fū no Sho book for those in attendance, and they’ve published pics revealing Kakashi’s face.

Check it out:

Zoom In

Zoom In

ANN also say that in the manga included with the book, Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke talk about the best way to uncover Kakashi’s face. They meet with a photographer named Sukea, who wants to snap a pic of Kakashi’s face because MAJOR SCOOP. After a failed attempt, our three ninjas go home, only to have it revealed that Sukea is actually Kakashi in disguise, and he reveals his face before taking a shower. At the end of the story, he says he plans to play a bit more with Team 7 about what’s hiding under his mask.

What do you think of the reveal of Kakashi Hatake’s full face? Are you excited to finally see what lay hidden behind the fan-favorite character's mask all these years? Was it worth the wait, or are you ultimately disappointed?

