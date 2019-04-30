After Avengers: Endgame, MCU characters are alive and well in Disney theme parks

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is a rousing yet bittersweet finale to the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Its ending, unlike most of the MCU movies before it, has a real cost, as not all of the superheroes we’ve come to love over the past 10 years make it, and those who do survive are indelibly changed.

**SPOILER WARNING: This story contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.**

Luckily for fans, however, Marvel characters — including those we’ve lost — will be featured on specific rides in MCU-themed 'lands' in three of Disney's parks: Anaheim's Disney California Adventure (DCA), Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park and Hong Kong Disneyland. These three areas will be interconnected, with Paris and DCA themed as new Avenger campuses that will train and "champion the next generation of heroes," while Hong Kong — the first area open — hosts "Stark Expo," a technology showcase of Tony's work that (uh oh!) gets attacked by Hydra.

Read on to learn where you can spend more time with the characters you love, including those we'll no longer see in future Marvel films.