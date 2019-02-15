After spoiling Infinity War, Mark Ruffalo pumped Josh Gad for Frozen 2 intel

Latest Stories

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 15, 2019

Mark Ruffalo's need to spoil MCU films has grown so much, that Marvel properties no longer satiate him. Now, he must look to other Disney movies in order to satisfy his spoiler-based hunger. The latest victim? Frozen 2, whose first animated teaser dropped earlier in the week.

All joking aside, Josh Gad (the voice of the snowman, Olaf) jokingly goaded Ruffalo (the MCU's Bruce Banner/Hulk) into asking for spoilers on Twitter when he wrote: 

"For the next 9 months, I have to live with the fact that every #frozen2 secret you wish to know resides in my brain. Uh-oh. Do not pull a @MarkRuffalo."

Much like Tom Holland (the MCU's Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Ruffalo is notoriously bad about letting certain plot points slip into the public domain. At the D23 Expo in 2017, Ruffalo pretty much spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, catching himself right as he said that half of everyone dies.

Taking Gad's bait, Ruffalo quoted the original tweet and countered with: "Does everybody die??? DM me."

Gad quipped back with: "What you guys did in a snap, we do in a ballad. I can’t tell you anything more ... And Thanos does a tap number."

Ruffalo next appears as Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame this spring. In Infinity War, he had a little trouble getting the Hulk to participate in the fight against Thanos and his goons. Donning the Hulkbuster suit, Bruce remarked that he and the big green guy were really gonna need to have a chat. Some have speculated that the two might eventually merge into Professor Hulk (Hulk's body with Banner's mind in control).

Avengers: Endgame debuts April 26; Frozen 2 arrives Nov. 22.

