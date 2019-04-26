Latest Stories

Santa Clarita Diet Drew Barrymore Timothy Olyphant Netflix
Tag: TV
After three seasons, Santa Clarita Diet is canceled at Netflix
Sunrise over Earth as seen from space
Tag: Science
Game of Asteroids: NASA and FEMA gear up for simulation of responding to a direct hit
Game of Thrones Funko Pop scene
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones' Season 7 ice zombie finale has been reanimated with Funko Pops
Tony Stark with Iron Man helmet in Avengers Endgame
Tag: Podcast
22 Days of Marvel Day 22: Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Santa Clarita Diet Drew Barrymore Timothy Olyphant Netflix

After three seasons, Santa Clarita Diet is canceled at Netflix

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Apr 26, 2019

Netflix has officially taken Santa Clarita Diet off its menu.

News of the series' cancellation, first reported by Deadline, came less than a month after the release of the show's third season. Fans had already been rallying behind a #SaveSantaClaritaDiet campaign on Twitter, hoping for news of a Season 4 renewal, which is obviously off the table at this point.

"Netflix took a chance on this odd show and for that, we will always be grateful," said series creator/showrunner Victor Fresco and producer Tracy Katsky in a statement. "They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended."

No official reason was given for the cancellation, and given that Netflix has never been that forthcoming about its viewership numbers, there might not be one. The most recent third season earned praise from both viewers and critics, boasting a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series starred Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, a suburban mom who gets turned into a zombie after eating bad clams and Timothy Olyphant as her husband, Joel, who went above and beyond to protect their little family secret. By merging elements of the undead with a more traditional romantic comedy, it was one of the more unique series offered by the streaming giant.

Netflix released a statement of its own over the news, which read that "The world had never known a 'zom-com' until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix."

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Santa Clarita Diet
Tag: netflix
Tag: zombies

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: