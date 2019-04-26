After three seasons, Santa Clarita Diet is canceled at Netflix

Netflix has officially taken Santa Clarita Diet off its menu.

News of the series' cancellation, first reported by Deadline, came less than a month after the release of the show's third season. Fans had already been rallying behind a #SaveSantaClaritaDiet campaign on Twitter, hoping for news of a Season 4 renewal, which is obviously off the table at this point.

"Netflix took a chance on this odd show and for that, we will always be grateful," said series creator/showrunner Victor Fresco and producer Tracy Katsky in a statement. "They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended."

No official reason was given for the cancellation, and given that Netflix has never been that forthcoming about its viewership numbers, there might not be one. The most recent third season earned praise from both viewers and critics, boasting a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series starred Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, a suburban mom who gets turned into a zombie after eating bad clams and Timothy Olyphant as her husband, Joel, who went above and beyond to protect their little family secret. By merging elements of the undead with a more traditional romantic comedy, it was one of the more unique series offered by the streaming giant.

Netflix released a statement of its own over the news, which read that "The world had never known a 'zom-com' until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix."