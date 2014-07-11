Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
sleepy-hollow_2.jpg

Agent Carter to Orphan Black: 9 awesome panels from Day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 11, 2014

The rollout continues, and now we know all the awesome panels and events we’ll find at Day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con.

There are a ton of great panels on tap for Friday, including everything from shiny new Marvel projects to some insight into BBC America’s acclaimed cloning series Orphan Black. Along with all the goodies we already know about from Thursday, this thing is shaping up to be a fun week.

San Diego Comic-Con 2014 is set for July 24-27. We’ve pulled together some Day 2 highlights below (See Day 1 here), and you can check out the full schedule right here.

14-great-behind-the-scenes-photos-from-the-walking-dead-season-4.jpg
Hang out with the cast of AMC's The Walking DeadThe whole gang will be there: Stars Andrew Lincoln...
417168-orphan-black-orphan-black_0.jpg
Geek out on Orphan BlackThe series might not have a boatload of viewers, but BBC America’s Orphan...
Agent_Carter.jpg
Get some intel on Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S2The Marvel crew will be on hand to show...
Arrow_review_1600-1_1.jpg
Hang out with the cast and see what's next for ArrowThe CW knows comic fans are digging Arrow, so...
fsllingskies.jpg
Get a peek at the rest of Falling Skies' new seasonThe stars and producers of TNT’s alien invasion...
game-of-thrones-season-4-Pedro-Pascal-as-Oberyn-Martell-Indira-Varma-as-Ellaria-Sand_photo-Helen-Sloan_HBO7.jpg
Hang out with the cast of Game of Thrones + George R.R MartinHBO will be out in force promoting...
Guide-to-the-DC-New-52.jpg
See what’s next for DC's New 52DC’s New 52 will host a big ol’ panel with a lot of comic creators...
IZO_Upfront_ShowPage_SIM_5376a268815460.85005117.jpg
Check out the iZombie pilot, meet the cast and crewThe CW is cranking out a nifty, comic-inspired...
sleepy-hollow_2.jpg
Get a peek at the new season of Sleepy HollowFox’s Sleepy Hollow was a breakout hit this past...
Star-Wars.jpg
Check out some long-lost Star Wars storyboardsIn a neat move, Lucasfilm has opened its archives to...
wayward-pines-dillon-lewis.jpg
Watch the pilot for M. Night Shyamalan’s Twin Peaks-esque pilotM. Night Shyamalan is prepping a...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Marvel
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: Orphan Black
Tag: Agent Carter

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: