Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Ruth Negga has nabbed the lead female role in Preacher, AMC’s drama pilot based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s cult classic comic-book series that debuted in 1995. The project is being brought to us thanks to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Preacher centers around Jesse Custer, a preacher (of course) in a small Texas town who merges with a supernatural creature from heaven called Genesis and develops the ability to make anyone make everything he says. Now, that’s a nifty power right there. He then embarks on a quest — along with his ex-girlfriend and true love Tulip and an Irish vampire named Cassidy — to literally find God. Literally. Rogen and Goldberg have promised the fans they will remain respectful of the source material, which sounds pretty good to us.

Negga will play Tulip, who is described as being a “volatile, action-packed, sexified force of nature, a capable, unrepentant criminal with a love of fashion and ability to construct helicopter-downing bazookas out of coffee cans and corn shine who’s not afraid to steal, kill or corn cob-stab her way out of a bad situation.”

Negga is the first to be cast in the comic-book TV series (Agent Carter’s Dominic Cooper is being rumored to headline the series as Jesse Custer), and the actress already has a few geek creds under her belt. She not only starred as Raina, aka the Girl in the Flower Dress, on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but she will be seen on the big screen as Lady Taria in director Duncan Jones’ (Moon) Warcraft alongside Cooper. She also had roles in Misfits and World War Z.

What do you think of Ruth Negga for the role of Tulip in AMC’s Preacher?

(via Deadline)