Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Adapt or Die
More info i
Source: ABC
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Lighthouse goes on lockdown in exclusive new clip

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 30, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: clips
Tag: ABC
Tag: Patrick Warburton
Tag: Clark Gregg
Tag: Ming-Na Wen

"Missiles are away" is one of theose lines that can either be shouted victoriously or deadpanned in stunned horror. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. haven't been having the easiest time of things over the course of their time-hopping seventh season (even running into some Winter Soldier plotting), so it all fits that the latter would be the case in the upcoming episode "Adapt or Die."

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip from the next episode of the show's final season, which brings back Patrick Warburton's mustachioed '70s S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Rick Stoner as he tries to lead the Lighthouse — and, if fans noted the above phrase and how it was delivered, they probably have a good idea about how successful he is at his job. The Agents — including Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson and Ming-Na Wen's Melinda May — have stopped doing the Time Warp for now, only to see the famed bunker go on total lockdown yet again...and seemingly with a mind of its own.

Check it out:

Nothing worse than seeing a hologram projection of yourself being contradictory. Who can you even be mad at? Stoner's orders don't seem to matter as the Lighthouse's computer systems have been "hijacked" — and even ripping out the mainframe will take too long. It's gonna take some fancy flying and a whole lot of flares to survive this missile barrage...and whatever comes next from the out-of-control hideout.

Fans can find out how it all shakes out for themselves when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s "Adapt or Die" airs on July 1.

 

