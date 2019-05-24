Sneak peek: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-creator steps in front of the camera for special cameo

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is adding a new recruit to its ranks.

Series co-creator and executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen will make her onscreen debut on ABC's long-running spy adventure during the fourth episode of the current season, set to air on May 31. The episode, written by Lilla and Nora Zuckerman, is titled "Code Yellow," and while we don't yet know very much about what's in it, the official synopsis teases something pretty dire: parasitic aliens that threaten the human race.

We've also learned that Tancharoen will be playing a character named Sequoia. She's described as a Coachella-chic social media influencer, which seems rather appropriate, since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has always been a show that sparks a lot of conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

We've got your first look at Tancharoen in character right here:

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. EP Maurissa Tancharoen and co-star Jeff Ward.

"Coachella chic" seems about right in describing Tancharoen's wardrobe choices for her onscreen appearance. “We had talked about the possibility of a cameo at some point in our run, but when the Zuckerman sisters crafted the treasure that is Sequoia, I was all in," said Tancharoen in a statement to SYFY WIRE. "I might’ve bit off more than I could chew, but it was so much fun to shift gears and play in front of the camera with a cast and crew I’ve worked closely with for six years.”

It may be her Marvel acting debut, but Tancharoen has been in front of the camera before. She appeared on the Mortal Kombat: Legacy TV series (which her brother Kevin directed) as well as her brother-in-law and fellow AoS creator Joss Whedon's Dollhouse.

Oh, and hey, maybe Sequoia will help shed light on the other person in the photo above: Jeff Ward, aka "Deke Shaw." Deke's been conspicuously absent thus far in Season 7 despite being listed as a series regular. So unless Ward is partial to orange corduroy fashion choices, it would seem he's going to be part of this episode as well.

"Code Yellow" will air May 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.