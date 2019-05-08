The hunt for Fitz takes a deep-space twist in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. extended preview

Just because you’re in another timeline doesn’t mean you’re free from the same irritating space problems that can make any mission go wrong — and that’s before the S.H.I.E.L.D. team learns they’re about to be boarded when an emergency fuel stop lands them in hostile territory.

Marvel’s new preview for this week’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 premiere finds the gang temporarily sidelined in their quest to find the stasis-frozen Fitz, returning the favor for his rescue at the end of last season. But alien threats prove idle when Daisy / Quake (Chloe Bennet) turns up to make the aliens’ arsenal of weapons go all splinter-y.

Check out the extended preview below:

Video of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Season 6, Ep. 1 Sneak Peek “Deep Space” Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

While the new clip doesn’t hint at what to expect from the team’s other missing piece, Marvel’s earlier Season 6 preview already has shown us we’ll no longer be dealing with the good-guy Phil Coulson who collects Captain America trading cards. In the wake of Agent Coulson’s apparent death last season and the emergence of his evil alter-ego, it’s up to the remaining S.H.I.E.L.D. team to find new leaders who’ll step up.

Though circumstances may seem dire, Season 6 looks like it’s opening completely new avenues to explore the S.H.I.E.L.D. corner of the MCU in new and interesting ways. Starring Clark Gregg as (evil) Coulson and Bennet as Daisy, along with Henry Simmons (Alphonso MacKenzie), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena Rodriguez), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw), and — we’re hoping — Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns May 10 for a premiere episode, directed by Clark himself, on ABC.