WIRE Buzz: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. celebrates the end; Swamp Thing finale

Parting with rogue secret agents is such sweet sorrow. As Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. starts coming to a close, the cast and crew decided to commemorate their last day of principal photography by thanking its fans who've supported the MCU-adjacent series for six seasons — and counting.

The show's official Twitter account posted a photo of the cast along with the caption hyping the big finale of Season 6, which airs this Friday. They also worked in a plug for next summer's highly anticipated Season 7, which will conclude the MCU's original small-screen venture, and coincidentally, air right as Marvel will be digging its heels into the recently announced Phase 4 slate.

Phase 4 will include a number of big-screen projects as well as limited series for its streaming service, Disney+. While Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premiered in 2013, picking up early on in the MCU's Phase 2 following the events of The Avengers, it mostly existed in the periphery.

The Season 6 finale of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs this Friday on ABC.

(via CBR)

Next up, the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie keeps catching funny people in its trap.

The upcoming live-action/animation hybrid of the classic cat-and-mouse cartoon has added a quartet of new actors, including Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolger, and Pallavi Sharda. There's no information on their respective roles, other than they'll be joining the previously announced cast members Chloe Grace-Moretz, Colin Jost, and Ant-Man's Michael Peña.

Tom and Jerry will be helmed by Tim Story, who directed both The Fantastic Four and its sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, and is currently eyeballing an April 16, 2021 release date. Production is expected to start up later this year.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Finally, DC Universe's Swamp Thing may be coming to an early end, but that might not be all that's in store for the short-lived series.

Earlier today, showrunner Mark Verheiden tweeted a message to the show's viewers telling them to "STICK AROUND" after the finale's closing credits this Friday. And we all know that comic-book-inspired properties tend to make the most out of their post-credit sequences.

The series was announced as part of DC Universe's growing slate of original series to great anticipation, even boasting James Wan as an executive producer. Regardless, the horror-centric property ended up with a shortened season partway through production and was unceremoniously canceled not long after its premiere episode.

So, while Verheiden promises "some resolution, some strangeness, maybe even some tears," from the finale, the idea of a post-credits sequence implies it might not be the last we see of the notorious swamp monster. And it's not like they had any shortage of ideas on where to go with the story, which may have even been a lead-up to Justice League: Dark.

Still, the streaming service recently announced that its other original shows, like Doom Patrol, would also be available on another Warner Bros. platform, HBO Max, so the series' future may be as murky as the swamps he resides in.

The series finale of Swamp Thing will be available to stream Friday only on DC Universe.

(via Twitter)