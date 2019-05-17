Evil Coulson, a jewel heist and Fitz’s space adventure in latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The mysterious mission of Evil Coulson comes a bit more into focus this week, as Fitz's deep space adventure takes a deadly turn.

Spoilers ahead for "Window of Opportunity," the latest episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which aired Friday, May 17, 2019.

So we get confirmation that Coulson's gang of mysterious travelers have apparently been to numerous different worlds, and part of their end goal seems to be the complete destruction of any planet they visit. S.H.I.E.L.D. uncovers footage of their previous destination, which shows the entire planet being disintegrated and sucked into some type of portal? Whatever it is, it doesn't look good, so Mack is pouring resources into stopping it. It's also determined that Sarge, aka Evil Coulson, also has the same DNA of OG Coulson. He also says the name Coulson "rings a bell," whatever that means.

What does that mean? We have no idea. They seem to shoot down the theory he could be an LMD, but it still leaves the possibility of Sarge being a Skrull open (though the DNA match seemingly makes that one less likely). Which begs the question, is this really the real Coulson, somehow? Is it Coulson from another universe? It's possible, especially with Spider-Man: Far From Home teasing a potential MCU multiverse. Or perhaps some type of Coulson clone? Or maybe even the OG Coulson, somehow revived and reprogrammed/brainwashed? So many questions, so few answers at this point. Sarge’s interactions with his team also make it clear he views at least some of these cohorts as expendable, and he hints they could replace a team member at some point.

His team also uses some very cool portal tech to break into a jewelry store, but they're not looking for diamonds. Sarge's team apparently needs crystals as some type of fuel or resource, so they rock an excellent set piece to acquire some. It also gives May's tactical team a chance to tangle with this crew, and (no surprise here) May holds her own against all of them, including the really, really big one. So, these folks seem to be relatively human-esque, or at least not super-human.

Assorted musings

This episode also offers up a whole lot more answers about where Fitz has been while lost in space, and as Simmons suspected, he’s traveling to the planet where his cryo-chamber originated to try and re-freeze himself (since, as far as Fitz knows, the rest of the team is still in the far-flung future). But, his journey isn't going all that smoothly. He’s hiding out on a rundown ship as an engineer, though once it's discovered he's a human (aka "Terran" in MCU parlance), they try to flush him out the airlock. Fitz negotiates to stick around, and pulls a clever twist to actually trick the captain into flushing himself out the airlock when he tries to kill his crew.

He may be lost in space, but there's no doubt Fitz is still a hero. Simmons also turned out to be right about his destination, though it looks like Simmons will beat him there (since Fitz isn't in much of a hurry, since he thinks he has more than a few decades to get things figured out).

Hey, Enoch is still around! Fitz has apparently been hiding the Chronicom in his closet on the ship, though he's eventually discovered and lends Fitz a hand in his accidental mutiny.