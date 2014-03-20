Latest Stories

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recruits Patton Oswalt for a new supporting role

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Mar 20, 2014

Comedian, actor, writer and professional nerd Patton Oswalt has a new job: He's landed a role on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the latest in a string of guest stars that has included Thor's Jaime Alexander and film veteran Bill Paxton. So, what or who will Oswalt bring to the show?

Oswalt will play Agent Eric Koenig. Here's a brief description of the character as he appeared in the comics. 

As a young man Eric was a member of the Nazi Party, however always doubtful of Hitler’s leadership. He was convinced by Nick Fury to switch sides, and soon became one of his most trusted friends, and a founding member of SHIELD. He continued to work for S.H.I.E.L.D for 28 years until it was decommissioned into H.A.M.M.E.R.

When Marvel came knocking, Oswalt jumped at the chance to join the show. “I got a call from my agent saying 'They want you on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' and I said ‘Hell, yes,’” Oswalt revealed. “I’m lucky that I’m visible enough that they wanted to bring me in to play this character. I’d worked with [executive producer Joss Whedon] before on Dollhouse, and I guess I wasn’t too annoying, and they decided to put me on another one of his shows. So I was very lucky.”

Here's what Agent Koenig looks like -- at least one version -- in the comics.




What do you think of Oswalt joining Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

