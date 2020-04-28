Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. go back in time in first full trailer for final season

It's time for the final mission over at ABC. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have been through hell and back over six seasons of sticking up for the good guys, but the series' seventh and final season looks to give the show of (mostly) regular people in a superpowered world their own Endgame. The season's first teaser suggested as much with its time travel-focused antics, but now the full trailer for the show's last hurrah has dropped — and Phil Coulson (well, kinda) is wielding a tommy gun and hailing Hydra.

That's the norm for a show that's thrown fans quite a few curveballs over its long tenure. But they're still dealing with those meddlesome Chronicoms this time around, who are now stealing faces. Prepare for things to get a little Westworld-esque in the gruresome race to the finish line.

Take a look:

Video of Agents of SHIELD: Season 7 - Exclusive Official Trailer

The final season promises plenty of unexpected changes, including a crossover cameo from Agent Carter's Agent Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj). He'll join the main crew of Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward over the course of Season 7, as the agents go all over the timeline hoping to save humanity from those face-taking time-bots.

Plan on the series offering plenty of cheeky period-piece gags similar to Tony Stark visiting his own father in Endgame, but with a (perhaps alive and young) version of Coulson — and maybe others. When going backwards, the possibilities are endless to drop Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans who've stuck with the series for more than half a decade.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. begins heading towards its end when Season 7 premieres on May 27.