lucy_lawless_photo_5.jpg

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. adds a warrior princess

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jul 22, 2014

If you need a reason to watch Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., we may have found it. The ABC drama has pulled a major casting coup by hiring a genre favorite to appear on the upcoming season. According to TV Guide, Lucy Lawless will guest-star in what we expect to be a butt-kicking role.

As usual, Marvel's being tight-lipped about her character's identity. But TVLine suggests she may play “Mary Maloney.” Maloney is described as a highly skilled agent who can command any room (and boasts effortless sex appeal). She's expected to appear in a recurring capacity, which means this isn't a one-shot gig.

Lawless is best known for playing the title role in Xena: Warrior Princess, but her resume is filled with other notable titles. She was a series regular on Starz's Spartacus and appeared on Syfy's Battlestar Galactica. We can't wait to see what Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has in store for her.

What do you think of Lawless joining Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

(via TVGuide and TVLine)

