AgentsofSHIELD_0.jpg

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S2 premiere synopsis reveals the appearance of a beloved MCU character

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Sep 8, 2014

The official synopsis for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season-two premiere episode, titled “Shadows,” has been released, revealing that a certain fan-fave Marvel Cinematic Universe character will make an unexpected appearance.

Marvel’s just officially published said synopsis for “Shadows,” which sees the return of Coulson (Clark Gregg) — now the new director of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and his team. They’re obviously still fighting the good fight in the wake of the devastating events that transpired in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and in the season-one finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The short version of it? Hail Hydra!

If you look closely at the cast listed at the end of the synopsis, you’ll see a familiar MCU name.

Here it is:

“Shadows” - Coulson and his team are now wanted fugitives with limited resources--but that's not stopping them from keeping the world safe from powerful and unseen threats everywhere. However, with new members they hardly know, will S.H.I.E.L.D. ever be trusted again? Watch “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” on the ABC Television Network.

“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Brett Dalton as Grant Ward, Chloe Bennet as Skye, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons and Nick Blood as Lance Hunter.

Guest starring are B.J. Britt as Agent Antoine Triplett, Nick Blood as Agent Lance Hunter, Adrian Pasdar as Brigadier General Glenn Talbot, Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie, Patton Oswalt as Agent Billy Koenig, Lucy Lawless as Isabelle "Izzy" Hartley, Wilmer Calderon as Idaho, Reed Diamond as Daniel Whitehall, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Brian Patrick Wade as Carl Creel, Matthew Glave as Roger Browning, Simon Kassianides as Sunil Bakshi, George Stephanopoulos as self, Raquel Gardner as Carla Talbot, Ben Turner Nixon as Hydra Officer, Franco Vega as Military Leader, Rich Ceraulo as Soldier #1, and JB Tadena as Private Tilden.

So there you have it: Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Peggy Carter and will thus make her very first Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. appearance in the upcoming season-two premiere. Which, when you think about it, may not be THAT surprising, since the actress will soon start filming on her own series, Marvel’s Agent Carter.

The synopsis also confirms the return of B.J. Britt as Agent Triplett, as well as the first appearance of other fan fave Lucy Lawless in the role of Isabelle “Izzy” Hartley.

Are you guys excited to see Peggy Carter will have a role in the season-two premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? In which capacity do you think she will appear? As a short flashback cameo? Or do you believe she may have a bigger part to play in the episode?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return on Sept. 23 on ABC.

(Marvel via Comic Book Movie)

