Ahsoka and Bo-Katan are together again, wouldn't miss it, on The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod Video 2.15]

It's almost time for Star Wars: The Clone Wars to deliver what is most possibly its most eagerly anticipated arc of all time: The Siege of Mandalore. Fans of the series (and Star Wars fans in general) have been waiting for this one. In many ways, it's what the entire return of this show has been about.

The episode that leads into the final arc proved to be a bit of a surprise, however. Usually arcs on this show are completely self-contained — something from the end of one does not serve to set up another. Season 7 broke that mold and broke it right good, bringing in Mandalorian characters Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) as well as Ursa Wren.

By the end of the episode "Together Again," the former Death Watch member has enlisted Ahsoka. It's a big step in their relationship — the last time they were together, Ahsoka was handing Bo-Katan her Butt-Katan in the Season 4 episode "A Friend In Need." Absence, and Season 5 arcs that tear down both of their respective lives, make the heart grow fonder.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman) discuss all of this and more in their latest episode, which is now available in a video format most snazzy. Take a look below, and get ready for the siege.