Latest Stories

A medieval setting created in Minecraft
Tag: Games
Minecraft is re-creating the world you can’t get to right now, one block at a time
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Universal sets Don’t Go in the Water monster movie; Mortal Kombat classics get animated; more
SDCC 2019 Thursday Cosplay 71
Tag: Movies
San Diego Comic-Con organizers remain ‘hopeful’ that the con will go on
Sophie Turner Dark Phoenix
Tag: Fangrrls
Not Guilty: Dark Phoenix

Rosario Dawson and Live Action Ahsoka Rumors! Clone Wars Season 7 and more | SYFY WIRE Podcasts

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Ahsoka rumors run rampant during her Clone Wars return on Jabba the Pod 2.13 [Video Edition]

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Apr 1, 2020

It's finally time for Jabba the Pod to address the rampant rumors regarding Ahsoka Tano coming to live action.

Usually, when the trades start reporting that something is official, you can take it to the Banking Clan as a guarantee. Star Wars is different, with leaks and tests and so forth going every which way all the time. As far as our heroes are concerned (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman), nothing is set until an official Lucasfilm source confirms it. To be fair, some of our heroes are more hesitant than others. (Brian is unconvinced. The others are fine.)

So, there's still only one Ahsoka Tano, and she is played by Ashley Eckstein. Her journey continues on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and of course our heroes are here to break down the latest episode in video format.

Have a watch below or above.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tag: Ahsoka Tano
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Original Video

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker