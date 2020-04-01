Ahsoka rumors run rampant during her Clone Wars return on Jabba the Pod 2.13 [Video Edition]

It's finally time for Jabba the Pod to address the rampant rumors regarding Ahsoka Tano coming to live action.

Usually, when the trades start reporting that something is official, you can take it to the Banking Clan as a guarantee. Star Wars is different, with leaks and tests and so forth going every which way all the time. As far as our heroes are concerned (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman), nothing is set until an official Lucasfilm source confirms it. To be fair, some of our heroes are more hesitant than others. (Brian is unconvinced. The others are fine.)

So, there's still only one Ahsoka Tano, and she is played by Ashley Eckstein. Her journey continues on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and of course our heroes are here to break down the latest episode in video format.

Have a watch below or above.