Latest Stories

Patrick Swayze in Road House
Tag: Movies
Zombieland writers share slapstick cameo scene originally written for Patrick Swayze
rubber 1
Tag: Science
This flexible new nanomaterial could someday substitute for human tissue
Greg Grunberg as Star Wars X Wing pilot Snap Wexley
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Greg Grunberg shoots down theories of a ‘J.J. Cut’
Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Wonder Woman 1984 pics tease baddie team-up; Walking Dead: World Beyond delayed; more
Ahsoka Tano on 1313 (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Ahsoka starts over in the latest installment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.12]

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Mar 20, 2020

What do you do after you've decided to leave your entire life as a Jedi behind you, and strike out on a completely unknown path?

If you're Ahsoka Tano, you get a jumpsuit. After that, you start over.

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars welcomed Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) back to this era in the GFFA, and our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman) are so very happy to have her back. She definitely has some trust issues and is getting back on her feet, but she's still the positive force of nature that we've all come to know and love.

The world needs Ahsoka Tano now more than ever, even if she has to take some time to look up at the world above and wonder how her life ever took this unexpected turn.

Click here to listen to an interview with Ashley Eckstein herself, and then take a listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts) to our heroes discuss the new episode. Ahsoka lives!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tag: Ahsoka Tano
Tag: Star Wars

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker