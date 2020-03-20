Ahsoka starts over in the latest installment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.12]

What do you do after you've decided to leave your entire life as a Jedi behind you, and strike out on a completely unknown path?

If you're Ahsoka Tano, you get a jumpsuit. After that, you start over.

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars welcomed Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) back to this era in the GFFA, and our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman) are so very happy to have her back. She definitely has some trust issues and is getting back on her feet, but she's still the positive force of nature that we've all come to know and love.

The world needs Ahsoka Tano now more than ever, even if she has to take some time to look up at the world above and wonder how her life ever took this unexpected turn.

Click here to listen to an interview with Ashley Eckstein herself, and then take a listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts) to our heroes discuss the new episode. Ahsoka lives!

