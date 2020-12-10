Ahsoka Tano will get her own series as the Star Wars Disney+ shows expand

Grogu was just the beginning when it comes to new Star Wars stories on Disney+. As part of Disney's giant Investor Day presentation, the company revealed that the streamer will be adding 10 (seriously, 10) new Star Wars series over the next few years to join the smash hit series, The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will officially be getting her own spin-off show, and it will naturally be overseen by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. They are also crafting a series called Star Wars: The Rangers of the New Republic. Both Star Wars: Ahsoka and the other new series will be set in the same time period as The Mandalorian and they will interconnect.

Together with Season 3 of The Mandalorian, all of these new series "will culminate in a dramatic story event," as per Kathleen Kennedy.

Normally this would be enough for anyone, but Kennedy also tossed out new information on Star Wars: Kenobi (which will include Hayden Christensen played Darth Vader), Star Wars: Andor (finally getting a firm title), Star Wars: Lando, Star Wars: A Droid Story, and a High Republic-related series coming from Leslye Headland called Acolyte.

The new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, is also still coming, as well as something else we didn't expect. Fans will also get to enjoy a new series of animated short films called Star Wars: Visions, made by some of the world's best Japanese anime artists.

Look to that binary sunset, sit back, and get ready for adventure. The future of Star Wars is big, and it is bright.