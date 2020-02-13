Ahsoka's departure and a lawless Mandalore rule Season 5 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.6]

When Ahsoka Tano decided to leave the Jedi behind, it was one of the most heartbreaking moments in all of Star Wars. Not just in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, mind you — the entire space spinning saga.

Season 5 of the beloved series started with the dawning of what the Rebellion would eventually become, went on to give us young Jedi creating their first lightsabers, and then got weird with a totally crazy droid-based arc. Then, well, things got really dark. Maul's attempted takeover of Mandalore brought civil war to that entire world, and then we got Ahsoka Tano framed for the bombing of the Jedi Temple.

In one of the most glaring examples of how far the Jedi Order had fallen as a whole, almost the entire council believed her to be guilty. They allow her to be prosecuted by Tarkin, and only Anakin and Padme really stay on her side. It is all eventually proven to be false, but by that point, she's done. She rightfully decides to leave the path of the Jedi behind.

Ahsoka's departure down the steps of the Jedi Temple is haunting to this very day. At the time, it was also the end of this series. Fans didn't know that Netflix would come along and give the show a Season 6, and this was long before "Clone Wars Saved" and a miraculous return with the upcoming Season 7. What happened to Ahsoka after she walked away? Fans are about to find out.

Also? Season 5 gave us some of the best Mando action to date, and the best lightsaber duel of the entire series. SYFY WIRE's podcast about everything Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, discusses and celebrates all of it in their latest episode.

Listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts) as our heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt "The Betrayer" Romano) look at every lawless moment in the epic fifth season.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.