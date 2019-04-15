WIRE Buzz: Luke Cage writer penning The Nun sequel; Sam Raimi producing Blair Butler's latest horror film; more

The Conjuring universe just keeps getting bigger. The group of loosely-connected horror films anchored by filmmaker James Wan continues to expand as the sequel to last year's The Nun now has a screenwriter.

Akela Cooper has signed on to pen the inevitable sequel, per a report from Deadline. Most recently, Cooper wrote for the now-canceled Netflix series Luke Cage, as well as episodes of American Horror Story, The 100, and Avengers Assemble. On the big screen, she co-wrote the script for Hell Fest with Blair Butler, as well as the A.I. thriller M3gan, which will be produced by Wan alongside Jason Blum.

Collectively, The Conjuring films have raked in more than $1.5 billion at the global box office, with The Nun being bar none the most successful with a haul of about $365 million.

While the as-yet-untitled sequel is a ways off, you can still hang out in The Conjuring universe this weekend when The Curse of La Llorona opens on Friday. Following that, Annabelle Comes Home will creep into theaters everywhere June 28.

Speaking of Blair Butler, the latest pitch from the up-and-coming horror auteur has been picked up by Screen Gems. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has optioned Butler's latest idea.

Little is known about Butler's latest project, not even a title. But we know it will tell the story of a young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding, who's blissfully unaware of the horrors that await.

Butler is locked in to write the script, while Sam Raimi will produce with Robert Tapert and La Llorna producer Emile Gladstone.

In addition to co-writing Hell Fest with Akela Cooper and Seth M. Sherwood, Butler has written for Attack of the Show! and its offshoot Slasher School, as well as the upcoming horror film Polaroid. She's currently developing The Steps with Bad Robot and Paramount Pictures, which is said to breath new life into the possession genre.

Finally, the saga of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has added yet another chapter. According to The Wrap, the Terry Gilliam-directed epic will be getting a conventional theatrical release Apr. 20.

This is in addition to the special 'one night only' screening that was being offered to a handful of U.S. cities on Apr. 10. Now, the film will begin its theatrical run in a handful of major cities this weekend, and gradually expand its reach over the coming weeks. It will be released on VOD platforms on Apr. 19 as well.

The story behind Gilliam's adaptation has somewhat overshadowed the film itself, with the director having spent more than 30 years working on the project. The film centers on an advertising director (Adam Driver) who, years after making a Don Quixote film, is confronted by a man (Jonathan Pryce) who believes he is the real Spanish folk hero.

You can catch the film as it was meant to be seen — on the big screen — in limited release this Friday. Click here to see if it's playing near you.