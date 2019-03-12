Sorry Gottfried fans, but Alan Tudyk will voice Iago in the Aladdin remake

Following the release of the full-length trailer for Guy Ritchie's Aladdin remake this morning, it has been revealed that Iago, Jafar's pet parrot, will be voiced by Disney Animation vet, Alan Tudyk (Frozen, Doom Patrol).

This may come as somewhat of a disappointment for fans who were holding out hope that comedian Gilbert Gottfried would reprise the role, which he played in the 1992 original; 1994's direct-to-video sequel, The Return of Jafar; the Aladdin TV series (1994-1995); and 1996's Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

Gottfried's iconic squawky voice was perfect for the avian character, especially when paired with Jonathan Freeman's silky-voiced Jafar. In the remake, Iago's master is played by Marwan Kenzari. Mena Massoud takes up the mantle of Aladdin while Naomi Scott and Will Smith become Princess Jasmine and the Genie respectively.

Credit: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic & Disney

Since 2013, Tudyk has been tapped time and again to play roles, both small and large, in the pantheon of Disney-related projects. You may know him as the Duke of Weselton in the first Frozen or as the snarky Imperial droid, K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Hell, he even voiced the chicken, Heihei, in Moana and Duke Weaselton (a nod to the aforementioned member of royalty) in Zootopia. Of course, he's likely best known to geeks for his turn as Wash in Joss Whedon's short-lived Firefly.

Right now, Tudyk can be found playing the iconic villain of Mr. Nobody, mortal enemy of Dr. Niles Caulder, on the DC Universe Doom Patrol series. He's also set to star in SYFY's upcoming adaptation of Resident Alien.

Co-written by Ritchie and John August, Aladdin opens in theaters May 31.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)